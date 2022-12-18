ASI Patna circle sends fresh report to Hqs seeking inclusion of 'Raniwas Mound' in list of protected monument

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Patna circle has sent a fresh report to its headquarters for the inclusion of 'Raniwas Mound', situated near the world-famous Buddhist site of 'Kesariya stupa' in Bihar's East Champaran district, in the list of centrally protected monuments in the state.

Similarly protection proposals of the Patna circle for two more sites - Ashokan inscription at Basahan in Kaimur district and mound in the Jangalistan area near the Vikramshila site in Bhagalpur - are also lying with the ASI headquarters for last several years.

''Once the protection proposals of the Patna circle are accepted by the ASI headquarters, these ancient sites will be automatically included in the list of centrally protected monuments in the state. The ASI headquarters had sought certain clarification from us about the 'Raniwas mound'. We submitted a detailed report seeking its inclusion in the list of protected monuments of the ASI in Bihar on November 30 this year'', Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) told PTI. ''We also want further archaeological investigation of this site. Earlier, the excavations were planned and undertaken by the ASI of this site to understand the nature of the mound and Buddhist establishment and historicity of the area. The cells of the monastery are rectangular and have a beautiful gate and pillared veranda with courtyard. A significant finding was that of a terracotta sealing. It depicted a tiered stupa at the top followed by a line of inscription'', she said.

Bhattacharya said the pottery repertoire is generally red ware though, a few pieces in black have also been found. Knobbed lids, bowls, basins, etc are the main discernible shapes. Decorated bricks were also found during the course of digging. Other notable findings are terracotta and stone beads and gamesmen, etc.

Besides, protection proposals for Ashokan inscription at Basahan in Kaimur and mound in the Jangalistan near the Vikramshila site in Bhagalpur are also pending with the ASI headquarters, she said. ''The Ashokan inscription site is in Kaimur and recommendation for its inclusion in the list was sent in 2008, followed by recommendations in 2010 and 2021. Recommendations for a mound in Junglistan area was sent in 2010. Currently, 70 sites in Bihar are under the ASI, governed under its Patna Circle, one of the oldest regional circles in India'', another ASI official of Patna circle said.

