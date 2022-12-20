Left Menu

Larsen and Toubro commits Rs 11 cr to support over 100 schools in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:36 IST
Larsen and Toubro commits Rs 11 cr to support over 100 schools in TN
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering and construction conglomerate, Larsen and Toubro has committed Rs 11 crore to support over 100 schools in Tamil Nadu under the government's 'Namma School' initiative, the company said on Tuesday.

The funds are aimed at benefitting government schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Chengalpet and Vellore.

To be utilised in the current financial year, the funds would help develop and build on a range of on-going activities including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education through its corporate social responsibility programme - Engineering Futures.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally rolled out the 'Namma School' initiative on December 19.

''It is an honour to partner with the Tamil Nadu government to take these activities to fruition and we express our sincere thanks for the opportunity to help the children of government schools in the state and contribute significantly to build a better India,'' a company spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022