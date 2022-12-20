Left Menu

Building material maker Visaka's Rs 130-cr new plant in Bengal by Aug 2023

Building material manufacturer Visaka Industries Ltd on Tuesday said its Rs 130-crore plant that is being built in West Bengal will be operational by August 2023. The project will raise the total capacity of environment-friendly boards and panels to 3.5 lakh tonne, a company official said. This will be Visaka’s fifth cement fibre board plant in the country, and the first such unit in the eastern state. ''The plant will be our second manufacturing unit coming up in August next year in Paschim Medinipur district with an investment of Rs 130 crore. The first facility was established there in 2003 for manufacturing of cement roofing sheets,” Visaka Industries joint managing director Vamsi Gaddam said.

The project will create direct job opportunities for 500 people in Salboni area.

“We have decided to increase our manufacturing capacity for our eco-friendly cement fibre boards and sandwich panels. With rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials, the market will be expanded not only in West Bengal but also in neighbouring eastern states of the country,'' he said.

The new factory will have a manufacturing capacity of 84000 tonne, he said.

With this, the company’s total capacity for making boards will increase to 3.5 lakh tonne.

The company sells these boards under the brand 'Vnext'.

Gaddam said the new fibre board plant will be an environment-friendly facility since it will be powered by solar energy. The project is to reduce emissions by 8.4 lakh kg of CO2 per year, the company said.

