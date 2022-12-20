Left Menu

2 killed, 15 injured in road accidents due to dense fog in UP

As a result, a roadways bus, a canter and some small vehicles behind the mini-truck collided with each other, Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said.The injured were rushed to a hospital and the damaged vehicles were removed from the road with the help of cranes.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 15 injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

The meteorological office here said dense fog is likely to continue for two more days.

In Bulandshahr, a truck driver was killed and six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh road under the Arnia police station area, police said.

Around 6 am, the driver of a mini-truck lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. As a result, a roadways bus, a canter and some small vehicles behind the mini-truck collided with each other, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and the damaged vehicles were removed from the road with the help of cranes. A truck driver was seriously injured and later died in hospital, he said.

Two of the injured are undergoing treatment in Aligarh and Bulandshahr, the ASP said, adding a few others who sustained minor injuries continued with their onward journey.

In Kaushambi, Nitish (25) was travelling with his friend on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler hit a stationary truck near Sayara overbridge on the Prayagraj-Kanpur road around 9 am due to low visibility, police said.

Nitish died in the accident while his friend was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition, they said.

Eight people were injured in Sitapur when their van hit a stationary truck due to low visibility, police said, adding four passengers were grievously injured in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under the Misrikh police station area, they said.

According to the in-charge of the Zonal Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, Mohammad Danish, most of the northeastern and southern parts of the state have been witnessing dense fog in the morning and evening. ''There is a definite possibility of some relief from the cold after two days,'' he said.

The weather office report said a significant drop in day temperatures was recorded in Agra and Kanpur divisions since Monday but night temperatures remained normal.

Najibabad and Churk were the coldest places in the state where the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

