Kejriwal govt should immediately issue white paper on pollution situation: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJPs working president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday demanded that the city government should immediately issue a white paper on the current pollution situation in the national capital.Delhis air quality plunged to the severe category on Monday and the 24-hour average AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Delhi BJP's working president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday demanded that the city government should immediately issue a white paper on the current pollution situation in the national capital.

Delhi's air quality plunged to the severe category on Monday and the 24-hour average AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm. Pollution levels ameliorated to the very poor category on Tuesday morning as the overall AQI stood at 376 at 11 am.

''It is really shocking to see that all the tall claims made by CM Arvind Kejriwal of ensuring clean air in Delhi, and controlling pollution level have fallen flat, and for the last two days Delhiites are living in an 'air emergency' situation,'' Sachdeva was quoted as saying in a statement by the Delhi BJP.

Over the last three weeks, Delhi's pollution situation had got a little better with winds and regular sunshine, but it is a ''worst situation today'' as it has gone hazy, and temperature dipping. Due to this change, people, especially children and senior citizens are facing health issues, he said.

Sachdeva alleged that Delhi is ''suffering'' as on one hand, pollution due to dust has gone up, since roads lay broken and dug-up across the city due to ''callousness'' of the public works department of the Kejriwal government, while on other hand, people are forced to bring more and more private vehicles on road as public transport is ''untrustworthy''.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

Kejriwal government's announcement on smog towers and smog guns have all proved to be an eyewash, and a source of corruption too, he claimed.

''The Delhi government should immediately issue a white paper on pollution situation today,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

