Fire in South Ex restaurant, no one injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out on Wednesday at a restaurant in South Extension Part-2 of the city, officials said. According to fire officials, they were informed about the fire at 12.45 pm and they have rushed eight fire tenders to douse the blaze. The restaurant is near a petrol pump. No injury has been reported so far, they added.

