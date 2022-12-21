Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:13 IST
Several districts in UP brave cold, dense fog
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A dense fog enveloped several places in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning with people across districts braving a severe cold with dropping night temperature.

According to the report of the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, most areas in the eastern and western parts of the state witnessed fog in the morning and a drop in temperature.

During the last 24 hours, a significant drop in day temperature has been recorded in Moradabad and Meerut divisions of the state. Prayagraj, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Bareilly too saw a drop in day temperatures.

Fursatganj was the coldest place in the state in the last 24 hours with temperature there dropping to 4.9 degree Celsius.

In the next 24 hours, a dense fog is expected in the morning and evening in Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, and Bijnor. There is some probability that the cold will abate.

In Lucknow, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar changed school times from 10 am to 3 pm for students up to Class 8.

With increasing chances of accident due to fog, the UP State Road Transport Corporation had earlier been instructed to suspend night bus services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

