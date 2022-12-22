Left Menu

German energy regulator: gas consumption last week higher than last year

German households and businesses used more gas last week than in the corresponding period last year, the head of the nation's energy regulator said on Thursday, warning that this must not continue.

German households and businesses used more gas last week than in the corresponding period last year, the head of the nation's energy regulator said on Thursday, warning that this must not continue. "Additional consumption was expected with the cold temperatures," Bundesnetzagentur chief Klaus Mueller wrote on Twitter, referring to temperatures below zero degrees Celsius (32°F).

"(This) should and must not continue in the next few weeks," he added. Gas consumption was up 28% year on year in the 50th calendar week for households and businesses, while larger industry saw a 3% fall, Mueller wrote.

This compared with a 3% year-on-year decline for households and businesses and a 7% decline for industry in the 49th calendar week.

