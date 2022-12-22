Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Online registration date for CIDCO housing scheme extended till Jan 6

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 18:01 IST
The last date for online registration for state-run CIDCO's mass housing scheme has been extended till January 6 from December 22 due to the overwhelming response from people, an official said on Thursday.

A total of 7,849 apartments are available in Bambandongri railway station, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East 2P in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai as part of City Industrial and Development Corporation's Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022, he said.

The scheme was launched on October 24 this year, he said, adding the final list of accepted applications will be published on January 18. The lotter to choose winners will be held on February 3.

