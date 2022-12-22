IHCL signs two Ginger-branded hotels in Bengal

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of two Ginger-branded hotels in West Bengal’s Durgapur and Asansol.

The 55-key Ginger Durgapur (brownfield project) and the 80-key Ginger Asansol (greenfield project) are strategically located on the Delhi-Kolkata highway, a company official said.

''IHCL is committed to West Bengal and its significant commercial potential. Durgapur and Asansol are major hubs for manufacturing industries. These two signings are in line with the company's strategy of strengthening its presence in the state,'' IHCL Executive VP (Real Estate & Development) Suma Venkatesh said.

Kabi Datta, Managing Director, The Citi Residenci Group of Hotels, added, “This partnership is the beginning and we are working closely to collaborate on future projects across multiple cities and districts in the state.” IHCL has a portfolio of 250 hotels, including 65 under development. PTI BSM RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)