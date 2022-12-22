Left Menu

One killed in in TN lignite unit mishap

One worker was killed and four others suffered burn injuries from heat emitted from a lignite bunker at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation NLC on Thursday, an official said.A bunker is a lignite handling system, where the coal is stored and handled.R Venukrishnan, chief manager, Thermal Unit, NLC said the injured, which included a permanent worker, suffered burn injuries when there was a spread of heat and that they were rushed to a local hospital.One contract worker, identified as 47 year-old Thirunavukkarasu, succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Chennai.

PTI | Neyveli | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 18:59 IST
One worker was killed and four others suffered burn injuries from heat emitted from a lignite bunker at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) on Thursday, an official said.

A bunker is a 'lignite handling system,' where the coal is stored and handled.

R Venukrishnan, chief manager, Thermal Unit, NLC said the injured, which included a permanent worker, suffered burn injuries when there was a ''spread'' of heat and that they were rushed to a local hospital.

One contract worker, identified as 47 year-old Thirunavukkarasu, succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Chennai. He had suffered over 50 per cent burn injuries.

The injured persons are being treated in Chennai.

A technical issue is suspected to have caused the incident. Power generation was not affected, he added. An enquiry is on.

NLC is located in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss condoled Thirunavukkarasu's death and demanded a compensation of Rs one crore from NLC for the family of the deceased.

