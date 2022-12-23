Left Menu

NASA is working on new technology that could refuel or upgrade satellites while in space

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-12-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 11:19 IST
NASA is working on new technology that could refuel or upgrade satellites while in space
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. space agency NASA is working on a new technology that it says could one day refuel a satellite while in space. The OSAM-1 (short for On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1) is a mission that will be the first to robotically refuel a satellite not designed to be serviced.

The robotic spacecraft will be equipped with the tools, technologies and techniques needed to extend satellites' lifespans. These capabilities could also help mitigate the looming problem of orbital debris.

Planned for launch no earlier than 2025, OSAM-1 will include an attached payload called Space Infrastructure Dexterous Robot (SPIDER) that will demonstrate in-space assembly and manufacturing. It includes a robotic arm to assemble a communications antenna and an element called MakerSat built by Tethers Unlimited to manufacture a beam.

Overall, the robotic spacecraft includes four key elements:

  • Spacecraft bus
  • Servicing payload with 16 subsystems including tools, visions systems, and two robotic arms
  • SPIDER payload to manufacture a beam and assemble a communications antenna using a third robotic arm
  • Ground system

"In combination, on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing technologies and capabilities could help create a more sustainable future for exploration of our solar system and beyond, from servicing spacecraft so that they can journey farther, to constructing and maintaining structures to support a continued human presence in space," NASA says.

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022