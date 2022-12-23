NASA is working on new technology that could refuel or upgrade satellites while in space

U.S. space agency NASA is working on a new technology that it says could one day refuel a satellite while in space. The OSAM-1 (short for On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1) is a mission that will be the first to robotically refuel a satellite not designed to be serviced.

The robotic spacecraft will be equipped with the tools, technologies and techniques needed to extend satellites' lifespans. These capabilities could also help mitigate the looming problem of orbital debris.

Currently, old satellites either burn up safely in the atmosphere or remain in space. But we're working on new technology that could refuel or upgrade satellites while in space, expanding their lifespans and making spaceflight more sustainable: https://t.co/41SabNoWb2 pic.twitter.com/IVEKUWkr1G — NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2022

Planned for launch no earlier than 2025, OSAM-1 will include an attached payload called Space Infrastructure Dexterous Robot (SPIDER) that will demonstrate in-space assembly and manufacturing. It includes a robotic arm to assemble a communications antenna and an element called MakerSat built by Tethers Unlimited to manufacture a beam.

Overall, the robotic spacecraft includes four key elements:

Spacecraft bus

Servicing payload with 16 subsystems including tools, visions systems, and two robotic arms

SPIDER payload to manufacture a beam and assemble a communications antenna using a third robotic arm

Ground system

"In combination, on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing technologies and capabilities could help create a more sustainable future for exploration of our solar system and beyond, from servicing spacecraft so that they can journey farther, to constructing and maintaining structures to support a continued human presence in space," NASA says.