DN Homes' Joins the National Real Estate Development Council as a Patron Member

Odisha’s leading real estate company, DN Homes has joined NAREDCO as a patron member. With this DN Homes has become the first and only real estate player from Odisha to receive this high honor. NAREDCO membership is highly sought after in the real estate sector as it is the national umbrella organization representing all interests of the housing and construction industry. It empowers its members to participate in the formulation of national policies and agendas. NAREDCO as a platform enables its members to interact with other members, institutions, and state & central governments and participate in seminars, training programs, conferences and meetings among other things. Moreover, the active members of the organization also get access to relevant information pertaining to the real estate industry at both the national and state levels. Speaking on the same, Chairman of DN Group, Shri Jagadish Prasad Naik said, “We’re grateful to the National Real Estate Development Council for accepting DN Homes as a patron member. All of us at DN Homes feel honored by this development and hope to use it for ushering in a new era of development and prosperity in the state of Odisha.” About NAREDCO National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, is the apex body of the real estate sector at the National level representing all spheres of stakeholders engaged in various aspects of real estate development. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, is the Chief Patron and Six Joint Secretary level officers from Central Govt. and Central PSUs are on the Governing Council of NAREDCO. NAREDCO’s mission includes improving the confidence level of promoters, lenders, investors and customers by bringing in professional and ethical practices in the real estate sector on a voluntary basis and eliminating unscrupulous operators in the industry. NAREDCO works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the growth of the real estate industry in India, partnering with both the Industry and Government alike through advisory and consultative processes. All major national developers and Public sector organizations in the field of housing and real estate development, finance and marketing are members of NAREDCO. About DN Homes From its incorporation on December 9, 2003, DN Homes has risen to become one of Odisha’s premier developers by adopting global standards in real estate and delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers. The company prides itself on a reputation for quality and innovation. DN Homes has constantly invested in upgrading technical expertise and hiring only top professionals in the field in order to achieve its goals.

