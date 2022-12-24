Odd News Roundup: In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand. Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.

