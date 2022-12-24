Left Menu

'Joshimath sinking': Residents protest against administration's inaction

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 24-12-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 22:56 IST
People affected by the gradual ''sinking'' of Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Saturday took out a protest rally in the town, alleging the administration is not taking any corrective steps.

According to a survey conducted by the municipality of Joshimath, cracks have appeared in over 500 houses in the town over a year, rendering them inhabitable.

Badrinath MLA Rajendra Bhandari also joined the rally which started from the Badrinath bus stand.

The administration has not taken any action to address the situation, which has forced the people to take to the streets, the protesters said.

Around 800 shops in Joshimath remained closed as a mark of protest.

Reportedly, an expert panel set up by the Uttarakhand government found that several pockets of Joshimath are ''sinking'' due to man-made and natural factors.

The panel found that ground subsidence — a gradual settling or sudden sinking of the earth's surface due to removal or displacement of subsurface materials — has induced structural defects and damage observed in almost all wards of Joshimath, according to reports.

