Odd News Roundup: In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 10:25 IST
Odd News Roundup: In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand. Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

