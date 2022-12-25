Left Menu

Vajpayee memorial: Statue, e-library, research centre to come up in Gwalior, says MP CM

A huge statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed and a research centre built as part his memorial in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.He was speaking at the Gwalior Gaurav Diwas function to mark the late statesmans 98th birth anniversary.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:20 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
A huge statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed and a research centre built as part his memorial in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the 'Gwalior Gaurav Diwas' function to mark the late statesman's 98th birth anniversary. The event was also attended by Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar.

A grand Vajpayee memorial will be built in Gwalior, which will have an e-library and research centre to highlight the late leader's life and works through audio visual medium, Chouhan told the gathering.

The work on the project will start soon, Chouhan added.

Hailing the former PM for the Pokhran nuclear test that was conducted by evading monitoring by nations like the United States of America, Chouhan said the bold step had made India an atomic power.

Scindia and Tomar also recalled Vajpayee's association with Gwalior and praised his contribution to the country. The former PM was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924.

On the occasion, classical sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, eminent scientist Dr VK Saraswat, cardiologist Dr Jamal Yusuf, international hockey player Ishika Chowdhary and educationist OP Dixit were awarded the 'Gwalior Gaurav Samman', while renowned poet Hariom Pawar was presented the 'Atal Kavi Samman'.

