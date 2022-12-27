Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 11:48 IST
Severe cold prevails in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Severe cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday and Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 0.5 degree Celsius.

The night temperature in Sikar was recorded at 1.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 1.9 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 2.8 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali (Tonk) 3.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 3.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 3.9 degrees Celsius, Karali 4.2 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 4.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 4.7 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of a slight increase in the minimum and the maximum temperatures from December 28.

Dense fog is also likely to reduce in the state from Wednesday, officials said.

A new round of cold wave is expected in the first week of January, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

