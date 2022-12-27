FM likely to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday, according to sources.

Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday with symptoms of viral fever. The sources said the minister is recovering and expected to be discharged from AIIMS tomorrow.

