Left Menu

Study suggests stem cells help determine new schizophrenia drugs

Neurodegenerative and psychiatric illnesses can be brought on by inflammation and an overactive immune system in the brain, which results in the loss of synapses and the death of neurons.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:44 IST
Study suggests stem cells help determine new schizophrenia drugs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Inflammation and excessive immune system activity in the brain can result in synaptic loss and neuronal death, which can lead to neurodegenerative and psychiatric illnesses. The findings of the study were published in Stem Cell Reports.

The immunological protein C4 is elevated in the brains of schizophrenia patients, and increasing C4 levels due to differences in copy number are linked to an increased chance of developing schizophrenia. Patients with schizophrenia may benefit from treatments that lower C4 levels in the brain and reduce inflammation, but these treatments are not yet accessible. Brain cells called astrocytes regulate the immune response and inflammatory environment in the brain by secreting immune proteins such as C4. Consequently, astrocytes are a primary target for C4-lowering therapies.

To identify effective drugs, Francesca Rapino, Lee Rubin, and colleagues from Harvard University, USA have developed an efficient method to make large numbers of C4-secreting human astrocytes from stem cells. In the study, the researchers followed-up with a screen of 464 drugs and identified a small group of about 20 that reduced C4 secretion from astrocytes. These drugs were effective both in healthy astrocytes and in astrocytes made from Schizophrenia patients' stem cells. This research opens up new avenues for studying inflammatory responses and their regulation in human astrocytes and serves as a platform to identify therapeutic drugs in large-scale screening approaches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
2
Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weightlifting

Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weight...

 India
3
How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in connection to India's economy

How long will govt hide behind Covid, war in Ukraine, asks Congress in conne...

 India
4
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022