Greece rattled by strong earthquake, felt in Athens
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:10 IST
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Evia on Wednesday and was felt in Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The tremor, with a depth of about 10 kilometres, struck around 1224 GMT.
