President Murmu to inaugurate Constitution Park in Jaipur on January 3

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:13 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the newly constructed Constitution Park in Raj Bhavan on January 3.

The park, built by the Jaipur Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, showcases the Constitution's journey from its making to its implementation through statues and pictures, among others, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The president will then inaugurate a conference on 'The Rise of Golden India from Spiritual Empowerment', organised by Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, in Sirohi.

Brahmakumaris Executive Secretary BK Mrityunjay said after the conference, the president will retire for the night at Brahma Kumaris Sansthan's Gyan Sarovar in Mount Abu. She will also perform a morning meditation on January 4.

Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the national scout jamboree in Pali district, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

