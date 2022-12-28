Left Menu

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan- EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:03 IST
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan- EMSC

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Almaty region of Kyrgyzstan, the European-Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

