Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan- EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:03 IST
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Almaty region of Kyrgyzstan, the European-Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Almaty
- EMSC
- European-Mediterranean Siesmological Centre
- Kyrgyzstan
Advertisement