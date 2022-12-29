Left Menu

Night temperatures rise by 2 to 5 degrees in most parts of Rajasthan: IMD

Night temperatures increased by 2 to 5 degrees in most parts of Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with 5.1 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here. Night temperature at other places was recorded between 6 degree Celsius Sikar and 15 degree Celsius Jaisalmer.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:06 IST
Night temperatures rise by 2 to 5 degrees in most parts of Rajasthan: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Night temperatures increased by 2 to 5 degrees in most parts of Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with 5.1 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here. Night temperature at other places was recorded between 6 degree Celsius (Sikar) and 15 degree Celsius (Jaisalmer). The weather on Thursday was cloudy in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Bikaner and surrounding districts due to the effect of a western disturbance.

These areas are likely to receive light rain on Thursday and the weather will remain dry for the next five days at most of the remaining places.

From December 31 onwards, there is a possibility of drop in temperature and dense fog in North-West Rajasthan, according to a forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
2
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022