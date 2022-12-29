Night temperatures rise by 2 to 5 degrees in most parts of Rajasthan: IMD

Night temperatures increased by 2 to 5 degrees in most parts of Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with 5.1 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here. Night temperature at other places was recorded between 6 degree Celsius (Sikar) and 15 degree Celsius (Jaisalmer). The weather on Thursday was cloudy in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Bikaner and surrounding districts due to the effect of a western disturbance.

These areas are likely to receive light rain on Thursday and the weather will remain dry for the next five days at most of the remaining places.

From December 31 onwards, there is a possibility of drop in temperature and dense fog in North-West Rajasthan, according to a forecast.

