Maha police housing projects to be completed in time-bound manner: Fadnavis
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:51 IST
Police housing projects will be completed in a time-bound manner in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.
He was speaking in the Legislative Council on a query raised by MLC Satish Chavan about the police housing project in Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad.
''A comprehensive police housing plan has been prepared and Rs 2,000 crore has been allotted for these works. Work will be completed on priority,'' Fadnavis, who also hold the home portfolio in the state government, said.
