Union Ministers lay foundation stone of Bhubaneswar Railway Station redevelopment project
The foundation stone for the Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station as a world-class infrastructure was laid on Thursday by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw.Speaking at the foundation stone laying function Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said priority is being given for the development of railways in Odisha.Now Odisha is getting more than 10 thousand crores instead of Rs 700 to 800 crores before 2014.
The foundation stone for the 'Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station' as a world-class infrastructure was laid on Thursday by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying function Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said priority is being given for the development of railways in Odisha.
''Now Odisha is getting more than 10 thousand crores instead of Rs 700 to 800 crores before 2014. Now Railway is constructing about 300 kilometre of rail line in a year instead of a mere 20 to 30 kilometre earlier,'' Vaishnaw. He informed that 36 railway stations of Odisha are now being upgraded with modern facilities where every corner of the state has been given priority. These apart, the Jagannath circuit will also run within a few days, he said.
The Railway minister said the 'Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station' will have a number of facilities with modern infrastructure and amenities. The construction period of the project is 24 months from the start of the work, added Vaishnaw. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who hails from Odisha and Union Steel and Mines minister Pralhad Joshi praised Vaishnaw for utilising Electronics and Information Technology in Railways and speeding up the infrastructural development in the country by laying new lines and redeveloping the stations and also providing amenities for the benefit of the people.
The Puri-Jaleswar Passenger train was flagged off from Bhubaneswar station.
In another function at Angul, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off Sambalpur-Shalimar Express train.
The chief minister said the much awaited Sambalpur -Shalimar Express via Talcher-Dhenkanal and Bhadrak will fulfil the aspirations of the people of this area.
Later, the 14 km long Angul-Balaram New Railway Line was inaugurated at the function held at Electrical Loco Shed, Angul.
