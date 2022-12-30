Mumbai: Woman killed in wall collapse in Mulund

A 40-year-old woman died and her relative suffered minor injuries after a wall of an adjacent structure collapsed on their house in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Friday morning, a civic official said.

The wall of a dilapidated single-storey house at Hanuman Pada, Mulund Colony, crumbled at around 5.30 am. It was unoccupied, the official said.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and cleared the debris at the accident site, he said.

The victim Laxmibai Katade was taken to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund (west), where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The woman's 50-year-old relative Raghunath Katade sustained minor injuries, and was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

