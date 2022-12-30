Mercury rises in parts of Rajasthan, brings respite from cold

Bringing respite to residents from days of teeth-chattering cold, the mercury rose by a few notches in most parts of Rajasthan on Friday.

The minimum temperature in Bikaner and Karauli on Thursday night settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Chittorgarh recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius, Churu 9.1 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 9.2 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 9.3 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 9.5 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 9.6 degrees Celsius and Sikar 10 degrees Celsius.

In Jaipur, the minimum temperature was 11.9 degrees Celsius.

However, the relief is likely to be short-lived.

The weather department has predicted a drop in temperatures and dense fog in North-West Rajasthan from December 31 onwards.

