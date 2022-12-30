Left Menu

Mercury rises in parts of Rajasthan, brings respite from cold

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:26 IST
Mercury rises in parts of Rajasthan, brings respite from cold
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bringing respite to residents from days of teeth-chattering cold, the mercury rose by a few notches in most parts of Rajasthan on Friday.

The minimum temperature in Bikaner and Karauli on Thursday night settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Chittorgarh recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius, Churu 9.1 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 9.2 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 9.3 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 9.5 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 9.6 degrees Celsius and Sikar 10 degrees Celsius.

In Jaipur, the minimum temperature was 11.9 degrees Celsius.

However, the relief is likely to be short-lived.

The weather department has predicted a drop in temperatures and dense fog in North-West Rajasthan from December 31 onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

