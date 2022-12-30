Left Menu

GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned

30-12-2022
GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned
  India

In view of a spike in air pollution, the Centre's air quality panel on Friday directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 399 on Friday, just two notches below the severe category.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, noted that the AQI is likely to slip into the severe category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

