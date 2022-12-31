Raj govt increases honorarium of contract workers under MGNREGA scheme

The Rajasthan government has increased the honorarium of contract workers in the state by 5 per cent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to increase the honorarium of contract workers working in the state by 5 percent under the MGNREGA scheme. This increase will be effective from November 1, 2022. This will put an additional financial burden of Rs 4.10 crore on the state government. According to this, Gehlot's decision will increase the income of contract workers working on various posts in the state under the scheme and their standard of living will be better. In the budget of the year 2022-23, Gehlot had announced to increase the honorarium of the employees working in various departments of the state.

