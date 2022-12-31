5th edition of 'Duare Sarkar' ends, over 1 crore applications received

More than 1.07 crore applications were submitted by citizens during the fifth edition of the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) programme of West Bengal government to facilitate people access various services and schemes, an official statement said on Saturday.

The fifth edition of the 'Duare Sarkar' was held from November 1 to December 31 and during this period a total of 82,345 camps were held, of which 28,381 (34.5 per cent) were mobile camps, it said.

Around 97 lakh citizens registered in these camps with mobile camps catering to 14.95 lakh (15.4 per cent) visitors, the statement said.

The most popular schemes included - 'Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha' Yojna (almost 35 lakh applications), 'Swasthya Sathi' (more than 10 lakh applications), 'Krishak Bandhu' (more than 8.34 lakh applications), 'Lakshmir Bhandar' (7.61 lakh applications), it said.

More than 1.2 lakh applications for various types of pattas have been received in the camps.

Duare Sarkar has also received the Platinum Award in the Public Digital Platforms – Central Ministries, Departments and States’ category of the Digital India Awards 2022 of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Government of India.

The 5th edition of Duare Sarkar, the flagship citizenship outreach initiative of the state, was initially scheduled from November 1 to 30 but was subsequently extended till December 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)