Left Menu

Greenpeace-led case against Volkswagen admissible, unlikely to succeed, German court says

A case led by Greenpeace against Volkswagen demanding that the automaker tighten its carbon reduction targets is admissible but unlikely to succeed, a German district court said on Tuesday, with a further hearing scheduled for Jan 31. The three plaintiffs - two heads of Greenpeace Germany and environmental activist Clara Mayer - argue that the carmaker is violating their fundamental freedoms via its impact on climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:26 IST
Greenpeace-led case against Volkswagen admissible, unlikely to succeed, German court says

A case led by Greenpeace against Volkswagen demanding that the automaker tighten its carbon reduction targets is admissible but unlikely to succeed, a German district court said on Tuesday, with a further hearing scheduled for Jan 31.

The three plaintiffs - two heads of Greenpeace Germany and environmental activist Clara Mayer - argue that the carmaker is violating their fundamental freedoms via its impact on climate change. They are demanding that Volkswagen stops production of fossil fuel-emitting cars by 2030 and reduces carbon emissions by at least 65% from 2018 levels by then.

The lawsuits draw on a German ruling in May 2020 that the country was breaching the fundamental rights of future generations by failing to protect them from the consequences of climate change and a Dutch ruling the same month ordering oil firm Shell to reduce its emissions. However, the Braunschweig court said it was not clear whether the German ruling was applicable in a case between private entities.

"Fundamental rights apply directly between citizens and the state. The peculiarity here is that this is a case of a private individual against a privately acting company... the lawsuit is unlikely to succeed," said Bastian Willers, spokesperson for the Braunschweig court. A Stuttgart district court dropped a similar case by NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) against Mercedes-Benz, stating there was not yet tangible proof of how the automaker's actions infringed on the rights of the plaintiffs.

It also argued that the legislature, not courts, was responsible for environmental protection. The NGO has appealed the ruling, which Greenpeace lawyer Roda Verheyen said her clients will also do if the court dismisses their case later this month.

Another case by DUH against BMW in Munich is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for February 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023