Maha: Bird census to be held at Jayakwadi Sanctuary on Sunday
A bird census will take place in the Jayakwadi Sanctuary spread over 341 square kilometres near Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.
It will take place with the help of forest personnel and volunteers from Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts at 24 sites, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Rajendra Nale said.
''Though change in the environment has led to a fall in the number of migratory birds in Jayakwadi, the flamingos have arrived two months early this year. They generally come in February,'' he said.
Jayakwadi dam reservoir is located some 50 kilometres south of Aurangabad city.
