Left Menu

Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot reels at minus 1 deg C

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 12:15 IST
Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot reels at minus 1 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intense cold weather conditions continued to persist at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region.

Punjab's Faridkot shivered at minus one degree, according to a report issued by the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places, Amritsar reeled under severe cold as it recorded its minimum at 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 4.9, 4.2, 8, 1 and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 5.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar's low was 4.3 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their respective minimum temperatures at 4, 5.2, 4.7 and 1.8 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal, court warns

Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after account...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023