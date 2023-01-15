Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot reels at minus 1 deg C

Intense cold weather conditions continued to persist at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region.

Punjab's Faridkot shivered at minus one degree, according to a report issued by the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places, Amritsar reeled under severe cold as it recorded its minimum at 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 4.9, 4.2, 8, 1 and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 5.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar's low was 4.3 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their respective minimum temperatures at 4, 5.2, 4.7 and 1.8 degrees Celsius.

