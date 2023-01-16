Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia- EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.70 miles), EMSC said.

