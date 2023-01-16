Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia- EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 04:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 04:22 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.70 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EMSC
- Indonesia
- Northern Sumatra
Advertisement