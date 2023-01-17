Left Menu

Slew of earthquakes in El Salvador affects over 100 homes

At least 130 homes have been impacted by a burst of seismic activity in El Salvador, leaving over a dozen people in shelters, the Central American country's government said on Monday. Crews of public workers arrived at the scene on Monday to remove debris, while authorities set up eight emergency shelters in the area.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2023 04:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 04:57 IST
At least 130 homes have been impacted by a burst of seismic activity in El Salvador, leaving over a dozen people in shelters, the Central American country's government said on Monday. Authorities reported 219 earthquakes from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

No deaths have been reported, but the tremors have damaged homes and caused at least 20 landslides, prompting officials to declare a red alert for towns in the department of Ahuachapan, the epicenter of the seismic activity. "We are working on evaluating the houses in order to meet the population's needs," Luis Amaya, director of El Salvador's civil protection agency, said at a press conference.

The largest earthquake occurred at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, at a magnitude of 5.1 and a shallow depth of nine kilometers, in the municipality of San Lorenzo, experts from the civil protection said. Crews of public workers arrived at the scene on Monday to remove debris, while authorities set up eight emergency shelters in the area.

