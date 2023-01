Jan 24 (Reuters) -

* UK REGULATOR TO BROADEN EXEMPTION FOR COMPANIES COLLABORATING ON INITIATIVES THAT WILL LIMIT GLOBAL WARMING - FT Source text - http://bit.ly/3D88wX6

