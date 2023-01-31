Left Menu

Dense fog throws life out of gear in parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Dense fog enveloped most parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning disrupting normal life and affecting traffic, officials said.

The visibility at Jaipur airport was recorded at 50 metres, they said.

Several parts of the state had received showers on Monday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Peepalda in Kota, Mandrayal in Karauli and Kishanganj in Baran district recorded 14 mm rainfall each on Monday night.

Khanpur in Jhalawar received 9 mm rain while Nadbai in Bharatpur received 8 mm rain, they said.

The minimum temperature has dropped in Bikaner division due to the rain and hailstorms resulting from an active Western Disturbance, the Met office said.

Phalodi was the coldest place in the state on Monday night as it recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius followed by Fatehpur (6.8 degrees).

