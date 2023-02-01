Left Menu

Indonesian residents file climate case against Holcim in Swiss court

Several Indonesian residents have submitted a legal complaint to a Swiss court against the world's top cement-maker Holcim, which they claim is doing "too little" to cut carbon emissions, a statement by civil society groups backing the complainants showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:30 IST
Indonesian residents file climate case against Holcim in Swiss court
Holcim Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Several Indonesian residents have submitted a legal complaint to a Swiss court against the world's top cement-maker Holcim, which they claim is doing "too little" to cut carbon emissions, a statement by civil society groups backing the complainants showed on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Zug-based company said that climate change was a "top priority for Holcim at the heart of our strategy".

"We do not believe that court cases focused on single companies are an effective mechanism to tackle the global complexity of climate action," he said. The civil case was first initiated in July last year by four residents of the Indonesian island of Pari, which has been repeatedly flooded as global warming has driven up sea levels.

This was followed by informal negotiations in October which failed, according to Lorenz Kummer from Swiss Church Aid (HEKS/EPER), prompting the formal submission of the complaint to the Zug court on Jan. 30. The case is the first filing against a Swiss company and demands "proportional compensation" from Holcim, the statement says.

NGOs backing the complainants said they had singled out Holcim because the company was one of the major carbon dioxide emitters worldwide and the largest so-called "carbon major" in Switzerland. Holcim's website says that it is committed to decarbonising building and updated its climate targets in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023