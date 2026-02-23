Left Menu

Switzerland Seeks Legally-Binding Trade Agreement with U.S.

Switzerland remains committed to securing a legally-binding agreement with the U.S. to finalize a deal reducing tariffs. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision against previous tariffs by Donald Trump, Swiss authorities are determined to negotiate for legal certainty for Swiss businesses.

  Switzerland
  • Switzerland

Switzerland is steadfast in its pursuit of a legally-binding agreement with the United States to solidify a preliminary deal that reduced U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%. The Swiss government reaffirmed its commitment to these talks on Monday.

According to the Swiss Economy Ministry, the goal remains to reach an agreement that offers Swiss companies maximum legal certainty. The ministry emphasized that there is no demand from key stakeholders, including Switzerland's cantons, to halt negotiations, even after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump.

Despite the legal challenges in the U.S., Swiss authorities are focused on their mandate to secure a deal with Washington that ensures the continuation of tariff reductions and economic cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

