Switzerland Strives for Legally Binding Trade Pact with U.S.

Switzerland is moving forward with its plans to secure a legally binding trade agreement with the United States despite recent legal hurdles. This move aims at finalizing a preliminary deal established in late 2025, which significantly reduced tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%.

The Swiss Economy Ministry remains committed to negotiating with Washington, highlighting that no key stakeholders, including Swiss cantons, have called for a halt to these discussions after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision against previous tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The ministry reaffirmed its dedication to achieving a legally binding agreement that guarantees Swiss companies substantial legal security in their trade with the U.S., emphasizing this has been the primary objective from the outset of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)