MP CM's birthday: Women to plant 23,360 saplings on March 5

Women beneficiaries of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' will plant 23,360 saplings on March 5 to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the launch of the scheme, officials said on Thursday.

Under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, women will be given Rs 1,000 per month as assistance subject to certain conditions, and finance minister Jagdish Devda had earmarked Rs 8,000 crore for the flagship scheme in the state Budget presented on March 1.

The 23,360 saplings, which signify the number of days in Chouhan's life since his birth in 1959, will be planted in 'Shiv vatikas' in 413 urban bodies from 8am that day, state urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said.

This is the biggest gift for Chouhan, who is totally dedicated to tree plantation and environment, he added.

Singh, incidentally, starts his day by planting a sapling and has so far planted 2,200 saplings.

