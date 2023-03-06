Left Menu

Deep diving into a stellar ocean: Exploring the IC4701 Nebula

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garching | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:12 IST
Image Credit: ESO/VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit.

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) today shared this stunning view of the IC4701 nebula, featuring a stellar ocean. This nebula, which is twice as wide as the full Moon in the sky, lies in the Sagittarius constellation.

According to ESO, the energetic light from newly-born stars ionizes the hydrogen gas in the IC4701 nebula, causing it to emit the intense reddish hue seen in this Picture of the Week. The dark clouds contain large amounts of interstellar dust, too dense for the light of the background stars to pierce through it.

IC4701 is part of a rich and vast complex of dust and gas within which new stars spring to life. Most of the newly-formed stars are typically cooler, redder, and less massive than the Sun. In contrast, hotter and more massive stars are relatively rare and have a shorter lifespan since they burn through all their fuel at a faster rate. However, the brilliance of these massive, blue stars, and the glowing gas that surrounds them, make them stand out as beacons of recent star formation.

