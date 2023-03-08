China says 39.72 mln trips made by people entering and exiting it during Jan 8-March 7
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:12 IST
- Country:
- China
China on Wednesday said almost 40 million trips were recorded of people entering and exiting the country from Jan. 8 to March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data.
The numbers were up 112.4% year-over-year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement