Future flyover for Mars science helicopter: Check out this picture by NASA's HiRISE camera

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:30 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

The High-Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRise) camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured this image in far eastern Valles Marineris, a vast canyon system on Mars that stretches over 4,000 kilometres across the Martian surface.

According to the University of Arizona, which operates the HiRise camera, this image was acquired as a potential traverse route for a future Mars science helicopter, with its connecting crustal exposures and scarp-fronted deposit. It was taken on 16 December 2021 when the spacecraft was at an altitude of 257 km over the Martian surface.

The success of NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has already paved the way for future aerial exploration of Mars by helicopters. Valles Marineris is a popular target for scientific exploration as this region provides a unique window into the geological history of the Red Planet. 

HiRISE resolution can help characterize hazards, especially steep slopes to validate a traverse, according to the HiRISE team.

Launched in 2005, HiRISE is the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet. The powerful camera is capable of capturing high-resolution images in multiple wavelength bands, including visible and near-infrared, allowing scientists to study the Martian surface in great detail.

