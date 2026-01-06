Left Menu

U.S. Military Strikes: Divided Opinions on Venezuela Intervention

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that one-third of Americans approve of the recent U.S. military strike on Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The poll highlights strong Republican support but significant concerns about potential over-involvement in South American affairs among the broader American population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll finds that one in three Americans approve of the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, which led to the capture of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro. The military strike has sparked considerable debate, with 72% of Americans expressing concern about excessive U.S. involvement in Venezuela.

The poll, conducted over two days, highlights a stark partisan divide: 65% of Republicans support the military operation ordered by President Donald Trump, compared to just 11% of Democrats and 23% of independents. U.S. forces launched a pre-dawn raid in Caracas, capturing Maduro, who was subsequently handed over for prosecution on alleged drug trafficking charges.

Additionally, the poll indicates firm Republican backing for a U.S. foreign policy aimed at asserting dominance in the Western Hemisphere. Some 43% of Republicans support the idea, while 19% oppose it. Trump's approval rating has also seen a slight increase, reaching 42%, the highest since October. The poll surveyed 1,248 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

