U.S. Military Strikes: Divided Opinions on Venezuela Intervention

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll finds that one in three Americans approve of the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, which led to the capture of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro. The military strike has sparked considerable debate, with 72% of Americans expressing concern about excessive U.S. involvement in Venezuela.

The poll, conducted over two days, highlights a stark partisan divide: 65% of Republicans support the military operation ordered by President Donald Trump, compared to just 11% of Democrats and 23% of independents. U.S. forces launched a pre-dawn raid in Caracas, capturing Maduro, who was subsequently handed over for prosecution on alleged drug trafficking charges.

Additionally, the poll indicates firm Republican backing for a U.S. foreign policy aimed at asserting dominance in the Western Hemisphere. Some 43% of Republicans support the idea, while 19% oppose it. Trump's approval rating has also seen a slight increase, reaching 42%, the highest since October. The poll surveyed 1,248 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)