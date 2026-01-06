India's Youth Lead New Sports Revolution at Khelo India Beach Games

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the groundbreaking achievements of India's youth in redefining sports excellence during the inauguration of the Khelo India Beach Games. The event, hosted at the iconic Ghoghla Beach in Diu, marks the second edition of this unique sporting celebration.

Sinha asserted that a 'new sports revolution' is unfolding across India, powered by the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed the commitment to harness the power of sports to empower the nation's youth, stretching from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Young athletes are expanding beyond traditional sports, setting new standards of achievement.

During the event, a special message from Prime Minister Modi extended felicitations to athletes and organizers. Sinha also acknowledged the successful organization of the games by Praful Patel and the administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, heralding a new era in Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)