Close Call for Mahanaryaman Scindia: A Sudden Brake Mishap

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, suffered a chest injury in Shivpuri district when his driver applied brakes suddenly. Initially feeling no discomfort, he later experienced chest pains and was treated at Shivpuri district hospital. Tests confirmed a muscular injury, and he was discharged after observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:12 IST
Mahanaryaman Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

Mahanaryaman Scindia, the son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, encountered an unexpected ordeal on Monday when a sudden brake by his car's driver led to a chest injury. The incident occurred in Shivpuri district as Mahanaryaman was waving to a crowd through the car's sunroof.

According to district medical and health officer Sanjay Risheshwar, Mahanaryaman felt chest pains and was rushed to Shivpuri district hospital for a thorough examination. After 40 minutes of observation and undergoing necessary tests like ECG and X-ray, he was discharged with a stable condition.

Additionally, Mahanaryaman, who also holds the position of president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, was in Shivpuri to attend a youth conference and witness a cricket tournament. Despite the incident, his engagement with the public reflects his active role in state affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

