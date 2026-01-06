Close Call for Mahanaryaman Scindia: A Sudden Brake Mishap

Mahanaryaman Scindia, the son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, encountered an unexpected ordeal on Monday when a sudden brake by his car's driver led to a chest injury. The incident occurred in Shivpuri district as Mahanaryaman was waving to a crowd through the car's sunroof.

According to district medical and health officer Sanjay Risheshwar, Mahanaryaman felt chest pains and was rushed to Shivpuri district hospital for a thorough examination. After 40 minutes of observation and undergoing necessary tests like ECG and X-ray, he was discharged with a stable condition.

Additionally, Mahanaryaman, who also holds the position of president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, was in Shivpuri to attend a youth conference and witness a cricket tournament. Despite the incident, his engagement with the public reflects his active role in state affairs.

