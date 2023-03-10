Gujarat: Amit Shah virtually inaugurates development projects worth Rs 154 crore in Ahmedabad
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that we have to do our best in every sector, the minister said, adding that all parliamentarians need to work for the development of their respective constituencies.A new flyover at Sanathal in Ahmedabad was one of the projects that he inaugurated during the event.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday virtually inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 154 crore in Ahmedabad city in his home state Gujarat. Shah also addressed a function jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). ''My (Lok Sabha) constituency of Gandhinagar was already developed before I became an MP from there. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that we have to do our best in every sector,'' the minister said, adding that all parliamentarians need to work for the development of their respective constituencies.
A new flyover at Sanathal in Ahmedabad was one of the projects that he inaugurated during the event. Speaking about it, he said, ''There were problems at Sanathal due to the traffic going towards Saurashtra and Bhavnagar bypass (which also passes through the same crossroads). Besides, the city's traffic is huge. So the flyover at Sanathal will solve those issues.'' Shah also inaugurated one 'smart school' and two parks for senior citizens in his constituency during the programme. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials and office-bearers of the AMC and the AUDA were present at the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Parked car catches fire in Gujarat's Morbi, no casualty
Gujarat passes bill to prevent paper leak in public exams, imposing Rs 1 crore fine and 10 years jail
Gujarat Assembly passes Bill aimed at curbing paper leak in recruitment exams; 10 years jail, Rs 1 crore fine proposed
Gujarat Assembly passes bill providing for up to ten years in jail for those involved in exam paper leaks
Gujarat govt to spend around Rs 5 lakh crore on development of infrastructure facilities in next five years: Finance Minister Kanu Desai during budget presentation.