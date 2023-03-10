Gadkari flags poor quality of DPRs of road projects as major problem
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that the bad quality of Detailed Project Reports DPRs leads to a host of problems including cost escalation in road projects, and he was in the mood to take a decision to allow international firms to make them. He was speaking at the International Conference on Asian Scenario on Infrastructural Development here.
Expressing disappointment over the quality of DPRs in road construction, the minister said he has ''never seen a perfect DPR'' in his life.
The construction industry should work on improving the DPR quality, he said.
''I am in the mood to take a decision to allow international companies to make DPRs and giving them priority, though I am not of that opinion, but because of not so good DPRs, lot of problems are being faced. Everywhere there is cost escalation,'' Gadkari said.
He also said that agriculture by-products and biomass should be utilised in construction work.
